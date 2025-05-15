Awoniyi’s Injury ‘Potentially Life-Threatening’ –Expert

Share

Consultant colorectal surgeon, Gillian Tierney, has said the type of injury Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, suffered can be fatal.

The Nigeria international, 27, collided with the post in the 88th minute of the Forest’s 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground on Sunday as he attempted to get on the end of a cross from Anthony Elanga.

Sources have told BBC Sport that Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine in the collision. He had surgery on Monday night and remains in hospital, with the rest of the procedure set to be completed on Wednesday.

“The injury is really serious. It is potentially lifethreatening,” said Tierney. “It is very easy to miss at the point of contact and can take hours to diagnose.

“In a hospital setting, we would send a patient for a CT scan which could take up to 10 hours. “If it occurred to an athlete who was super fit, very muscular and was running on adrenaline then I think it would be extremely understandable to miss it.

Fluid leaking from the intestine would not be easy to diagnose straight away. “Surgery is usually required and the stomach would be opened up. The morality stat is 9%.

So if an athlete – who went through the procedure – was fit, they would stand a good chance of being OK. “It would be different if the operation occurred for an 80-year-old, who has other health issues.”

