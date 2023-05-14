Awoniyi’s Goals Secure Point For Forest Against Chelsea

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, was in his best form on Saturday, scoring two goals against Chelsea to claim a point as they continue their fight against Premier League relegation in a match that came alive in the second half.

Forest took an early lead when Awoniyi, who scored twice in Monday’s 4-3 win against Southampton, got in front of recalled Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to head in the opener from Renan Lodi’s cross.

Raheem Sterling equalised after the break when he swept home Trevoh Chalobah’s cross and the England winger then turned inside Felipe before curling the ball beyond Keylor Navas seven minutes later.

But Frank Lampard’s side led for just four minutes at Stamford Bridge as Awoniyi flicked home Orel Mangala’s delicate lob into the six-yard box to secure a draw for the visitors. It ended a run of seven successive league away defeats for Steve Cooper’s men and leaves them three points above third-bottom Leeds United with two games re – maining.

Forest, who had taken just six points from a possible 51 away from home this season before the game, face Arsenal at home next Saturday and travel to Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign.

Chelsea, who are now winless in seven home games in all competitions, stay 11th and face three of the top four within a week Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United to end their miserable season. Meanwhile, two Super Eagles players, Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu, failed to help Southampton out of relegation after suffering a 2-0 loss at home against Fulham.

The Saints’ 11-year stay in the Premier League ended in tame fashion as their relegation was confirmed with defeat at home by Fulham. Aleksandar Mitrovic, making his return from an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh, sealed Saints’ fate with a stooping header after Carlos Vinicius’ opener.

Onuachu played the whole 90 minutes of the game, failing to make any impact, with Aribo only good enough for the bench.