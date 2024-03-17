Awoniyi To Miss Ghana, Mali Friendlies Through Injury

Injury may prevent Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest from playing for Nigeria in their forthcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali.

Awoniyi was absent from Saturday’s Forest away draw against Luton Town.

The striker’s current injury was disclosed by manager Nuno Espirito Santo following the game.

The Portuguese told BBC Match of the Day.”We need our strikers to finish and score.

READ ALSO:

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a big blow with the fitness of Taiwo Awoniyi—he had a knock during the week so let’s see how he is—so hopefully Chris [Wood] stays well. We must keep him fit.”

Injuries have plagued the 26-year-old since he arrived at City Ground.

A groin issue kept him out of action for over three months early in the current campaign.

He was also forced to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to the injury.

On March 22nd, Nigeria will play Ghana, and four days later, Mali.

The Grande de Marrakech in Morocco will host both games.