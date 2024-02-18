Awoniyi Scores in Forest’s 2-0 Win Against West Ham

…As Omeruo Returns to Action in Turkey

Super Eagles’ striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, was on the score sheet on Saturday afternoon as Nottingham Forest compounded West Ham woes in a 2-0 defeat of the Londoners.

Smarting from losing 6-0 to Arsenal in their last game, the David Moyes’ side failed to get anything from the game making it three games without a win or scoring a goal. Forest climbed five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone with the win. Awoniyi gave the home side the lead just before half-time and Callum Hudson-Odoi made sure of the win in added time when he scored for the third consecutive game.

On-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was shown two yellow cards in three minutes midway through the second half as he had another game to forget for West Ham. Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo, was on display for the entire 90 minutes as his side Kasimpasa held Fatih Karagumruk to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s Super Lig tie at the Reccip Tayip Erdogan Stadium on Friday evening.

The defence stalwart once again showed his commitment, professionalism, and hard work that has characterized his career thus far. He was part of the Super Eagles squad that was hosted on Monday by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and flew back to Turkey on Tuesday. Three days later, he was amongst the starters for his side and showed no signs of fatigue as he featured in the entire duration of the encounter.