Awoniyi Scores As Nottingham Beats Tottenham 3-0

Tottenham Hotspur’s fears of Premier League relegation were heightened on Sunday night, March 22, following a poor 3-0 home defeat to rivals Nottingham Forest.

Spurs’ fans lined the streets to welcome Igor Tudor’s side to the Tottenham Stadium ahead of a titanic tussle between two out-of-form teams, but another shambolic display left the Croatian’s future in severe doubt going into the international break.

Spurs spent almost the entire first half on top, hitting the woodwork twice, with the first of those incidents seeing Igor Jesus nod Kevin Danso’s long throw against his own crossbar.

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But Jesus then found the net at the other end in the 45th minute, heading Neco Williams’ deep corner beyond Guglielmo Vicario from close range.

After excellent work from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Vicario inexplicably let Morgan Gibbs-White’s strike slip right through him in the 62nd minute.

Lucas Bergvall then squandered a fantastic opportunity to put the hosts back in the game.

When Williams’ searching cross was converted by replacement Taiwo Awoniyi in the 87th minute, the home crowd was once again stunned into stillness.

However, they exploded in a violent round of jeers when the final whistle blew.

With the outcome, Forest is now three points ahead of West Ham in 18th position, while Spurs are just one point out of danger and appear to need to decide Tudor’s future.