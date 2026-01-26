A challenging spell marked by injuries and patchy form curtailed his involvement, sparking speculation that his future at the club could be in doubt.

Talks of a possible exit gathered pace during the winter transfer window, with Awoniyi reportedly attracting interest from Bundesliga sides Mainz and Werder Bremen, clubs he had previously represented.

Despite the noise, the forward has been firm about where he stands. “I have always believed this is where I want to be.

“I have always believed I am a Premier League player, no matter what’s going on around me,” Awoniyi told Forest TV after the match.

He pointed to head coach Nuno Espírito Santo as a key influence in rebuilding his confidence, noting that his lack of goals stemmed largely from limited game time.

“That’s my focus,” he added. “Unfortunately, what I have been through over the last one-and-a-half years, I have not been playing a lot, and I have not been involved.

“The coach came in, and he brought me back, and this is something I am happy about. Getting the goal today is something I am happy about.”

Reflecting further, he acknowledged the impact of his absence from regular action, saying, “I have not been playing for a while as well, and maybe that’s why the goal is not there.”