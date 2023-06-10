Awoniyi Returns As Peseiro Releases 23- Man Squad For Sierra Leone

Super Eagles gaffer, Jose Peseiro, has released the 23 players that will prosecute AFCON 2023 qualifier against Sierra Leone in Monrovia. With the look of things, Hapoel Jerusalem goalkeeper, Adebayo Adeleye, will lead the pack in the area of goalkeeping and will be seconded by Victor Sochima (Rivers United) and Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC).

Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, also staged a comeback to the national team. Other invited players are as follow: Defenders: William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Calvin Bassey (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidiebube Duru (Rivers United); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Ar- ibo (Southampton FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Divine Nwachukwu (Bendel Insurance); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England) Forwards: Moses Simon (Nantes FC, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey)