Awoniyi On Bremen Radar

Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, has emerged as a transfer target for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen, New Telegraph has gathered.

Awoniyi has endured a difficult campaign at the City Ground, with limited playing time since the arrival of Igor Jesus, who, alongside Chris Wood, has pushed the Nigerian down the attacking pecking order.

The 28-year-old has featured only four times in the Premier League this season for the Tricky Trees, fuelling speculation over a possible January exit.

According to Africa-foot , Werder Bremen are preparing a move for the striker when the winter transfer window opens.