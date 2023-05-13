New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Awoniyi Leads Nottingham’s…

Awoniyi Leads Nottingham’s Chase For Survival To Stamford Bridge

Nottingham Forest travel to Chelsea on Saturday as they aim to maintain their Premier League status for next season. Steve Cooper’s side are still involved in the battle to beat the drop, although they sit outside the relegation zone on 33 points after defeating Southampton 4-3 in their last fixture.

A trip to Chelsea would usually be a daunting prospect for a team at the foot of the table but the Blues’ poor form will give them hope of achieving a positive result. Awoniyi leads Nottingham’s chase for survival to Stamford Bridge And in Taiwo Awoniyi, Forest possess a player who can heap more misery on Frank Lampard’s porous defence.

Awoniyi has enjoyed a fairly productive season, scoring six Premier League goals — the second most for Forest behind Brennan Johnson (eight). Two of the 25-year-old’s strikes came in the vital win over Southampton, a result which has galvanised the East Midlands club’s survival bid.

The right-footed forward’s impressive second goal at the City Ground prompted Jamie Carragher to make a comparison with Chelsea icon Didier Drogba. Carragher said: “He reminded me of Drogba as soon as I saw the goal. “Absolutely brilliant. I’ve been in that position as a defender.

The turn — and bang. Brilliant.” Despite the fact he has only played in 24 of his side’s 35 Premier League games due to injury, Awoniyi ranks third at the club for both shots (31) and shots on target (11). Cooper seems to have stumbled upon a winning formula with the Nigerian deployed in a front three alongside Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White — a duo who have created 91 chances between them.

They all started together in Forest’s last three Premier League games, where the two-time European Cup winners scored eight of their 34 goals for the season and won six crucial points. The pace and guile of the two wide men, combined with the presence of Awoniyi as the focal point, has given great balance to the forward line. A Chelsea defence missing key full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell may struggle to contain the exciting trio

Read Previous

Zenith Bank Delta Headmasters’ Cup: Preliminaries Gather Momentum From LGs
Read Next

Multi-Talented Act, TerryTheVoice Teases New Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023