Awoniyi Ends 56-Day Goal Drought As Forest Stun Spurs

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has ended his 56-day goal drought in the English Premier League, scoring in Nottingham Forest’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

The Nigerian forward, who came on as a 71st-minute substitute for Igor Jesus, made an instant impact as he sealed the win with Forest’s third goal late in the game.

Awoniyi latched onto a fine assist from Neco Williams to score in the 88th minute, putting the finishing touch to a dominant performance by his side.

His celebration, however, earned him a yellow card. Forest had earlier taken control of the game, with Igor Jesus opening the scoring just before half-time, while Morgan GibbsWhite doubled the advantage in the 62nd minute.

The goal marked Awoniyi’s second in 11 league appearances this season and his first in nearly two months, ending a difficult spell in front of goal.

The 27-year-old has faced a challenging period in his career, particularly since last season, when he suffered a serious abdominal injury during a league match against Leicester City in May 2025.

Awoniyi had collided with the goalpost during the game and initially continued playing despite visible discomfort, before his condition deteriorated and he required emergency medical attention.