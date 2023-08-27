Awoniyi Creates Record in Forest’s 3-2 Loss Against Man United

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, became the first Nottingham Forest’s player to score in seven straight games, scoring nine goals in his last seven games despite Forest losing 3-2 to Manchester United on Saturday.

The striker’s heroic was not enough with the home team rally from two goals down to secure the victory. Bruno Fernandes completed a 3-2 comeback victory for Manchester United from the penalty spot after the hosts conceded twice inside the opening five minutes.

The home crowd were stunned after two minutes when Awoniyi ran through to put Forest ahead and in disbelief two minutes later when unmarked Willy Boly headed in a second. Christian Eriksen began the comeback after 17 minutes when he touched in Marcus Rashford’s cross but for all United’s pressure, Forest still packed a substantial threat.

Casemiro levelled from close range in the 52nd minute and Forest were reduced to 10 men when Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes outside the area. 10 minutes later Rashford went down in the area after slight contact from Danilo and Fernandes stepped up to beat American keeper Matt Turner from the penalty spot and seal United’s second win of the season.