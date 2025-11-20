New Telegraph

November 21, 2025
Awolowo, Ex-NEPC DG, Dies At 62

Segun Awolowo, former Director-General of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and grandson of one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has passed away at the age of 62.

Awolowo, son of the late Segun Awolowo and prominent socialite Hajia Zainab Abah Folawiyo, was confirmed dead in a statement issued by the family on Thursday, November 20.

In the statement obtained by New Telegraph, the family wrote: “With extremely heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather,  Olusegun Awolowo.

“He was the world’s most phenomenal husband, father, and grandfather,  steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the constant anchor of our family.

“A painfully loyal servant to Nigeria, he dedicated his life to the service of his country with vision, integrity, passion, and unwavering commitment.

“He was a true family man, a great friend, a wonderful servant of God, and a deeply beautiful human being.

“We are shattered by this loss, but forever grateful for his life, his legacy, and the love he poured into all of us. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

