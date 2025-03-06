Awolowo And Prophecy On Democracy In Nigeria (1)

Share

Prophecy is an art. It is a product of imagination, and imagination is the purest form of spirituality. If you discipline your mind sufficiently well enough (especially by reading and writing), you might be able to foretell the future, and that is the simplest art of prophecy.

Being able to tell tomorrow today is a great art, and it runs in families and nations. Hence, it often can be classified as family or national culture. Being an art, it can be learnt, but the streak of it that runs or manifests as an innate resource has a greater scope of manifestation and accuracy.

Ever wondered why the Jews seemingly have dominance in the art of prophecy? It is the culture of reading and writing. And if you read and write, you cultivate the capacity to record and store facts and to reproduce them as stories. Anyone who is able to tell stories rules himself and others because he has the power of introspection, which is the power to imagine things, the power of recollection, and the ability to create ideas out of them.

Flip through your Holy Bible and ponder the poetic magnificence of the Books of Psalms, Lamentations, Songs of Solomon, Ecclesiastes, Proverbs, Job, Prophetic utterances of Jeremiah, Joel, Ezekiel, Hosea, Jonah, etc. or the enthralling historical renditions from Genesis, Exodus, Numbers, Joshua, Judges, Samuel, Kings, Chronicles(1st and 2nd), Ezra, Ruth, Daniel, Esther and the religious undergirding of the society in Deuteronomy and Leviticus , and the great body of works on Hasidic and Kabbalah rituals.

The Jew’s triumph over the world is attributable to their culture of learning which starts at age six culminating in graduation at age 12 when he is tested on the Torah (Five Book of Moses) and succeeding at this test, a Jewish boy is consecrated a man with full maturity and responsibility. He is no longer a child, for he is legally responsible for his actions.

Do we have this culture of reading and writing? Yes, but colonialism and cultural imperialism of the Europeans, while introducing the great art of reading/writing and western education destroyed African civilisation by transforming Africa into Europhile as opined by Chinua Achebe in his work on British educated African children.

But despite this damage, the innate talent did survive as could be seen in Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, Obi Egbuna, Christopher Okigbo, Chukwuemeka Ike, whose works have turned out prophetic.

Chinua Achebe wrote trilogy (‘Things Fall Apart’, ‘No Longer at Ease’ and ‘A Man of the People’ which predicted the transformation and degeneracy of democracy in Nigeria), Wole Soyinka’s (‘Trials of Brother Jero’ and ‘Jero Metamorphosis’, ‘Death and King’s Horseman’ on commercialisation of religion and failure of leadership) or Chukwuemeka Ike’s (‘Toads for Supper’ that correctly mirrored the present decadence of University Education system)

In politics, we have had Mbonu Ojike who kept warning Azikiwe about the British subterfuge until he stepped on British banana peels laid for him. There was also Obafemi Awolowo, who, despite his obvious handicap of provincialism was elevated by Governor Macpherson to take the mantle, which fell off from Azikiwe’s tragic fall from principled nationalist struggle into murky waters of tribal politics.

Azikiwe, right from his return from America, had embraced journalism, which he practiced briefly in Accra, Ghana, and finally settled in Lagos. He was cosmopolitan, for he was at home with the Yoruba, Hausa and every tribe in Nigeria.

But the premier, Akintola, had been sufficiently rattled to think of rapprochement with northern power establishment to escape the obvious but present danger

He was an ethnic Igbo. The over 250 ethnic groups in Nigeria rallied round his party (National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon later renamed National Council of Nigerian Citizens, NCNC) as over one hundred tribal groups, trade, professional and student unions joined NCNC.

It was a national movement, but Azikiwe had no vision such as that Nkrumah his erstwhile protégé had for Ghana, so he dithered, quibbled, and finally stumbled when Governor John Macpherson convinced him to abandon the fire of nationalism, he lighted which Nigerians youths assembled under the Zikist Movement had kindled against the British colonialism and the incipient neocolonialism it was entrenching. And Azikiwe fell in 1948.

Britain having succeeded in felling Azikiwe like an Iroko picked up Awolowo whom they purposed to take up the leadership of Western Region one of the three apartheid regions (bantustanization of Nigeria) with the North manned by Sir Ahmadu Bello and Nigeria by Tafawa Balewa whom they through Robert Wright, an MI6 agent stationed at Bauchi Province as education officer had head-hunted and groomed for that office.

This British neocolonial agenda was executed with such zestful precision that they feared being caught up, hence the haste to quicken the independence process. So, in 1951 regional governments took off with Ahmadu Bello taking charge in North, Awolowo was used to displace Azikiwe from the West thereby pulling the rug of politics from Azikiwe’s feet and he fell (gidigbam).

The Western Region elections was the first scientific application of rigging in Nigeria because Britain exploited the loophole of NCNC loose federation of membership through groups instead of direct personal membership to break NCNC cohesion thereby detaching its allied groups who Britain harvested to beef up Awolowo’s Action Group to gain majority in the Western House of Assembly thereby making him Premier.

So, Awolowo was the first beneficiary of the rigged political system in Nigeria before he was served the same soured broth by the Balewa government in 1964/5.

Irony of fate made victims of a rigged electoral system hence he prophesied that Nigeria may never experience democracy again as if Nigerians have ever experienced democracy. Politics in Nigeria is purposely designed as an opportunistic business fit for lowlife.

Britain purposely transformed the noble art of politics from its nature of civic vocation to its present form of vile business incapable of generating noble ideas, ideals and objectives or enthroning charismatic leadership capable of mobilising Nigerians towards achieving national goals for Nigeria is structured not to throw up such national leaders but mediocre dependent on ethnic and religious trade-offs such as the Balewa, Shagari, and now Tinubu governments.

If Azikiwe had stayed back in the West to roughen it out with Britain and Awolowo, he would have triumphed because the Action Group majority was a mere British artifice to break Azikiwe’s hold over Nigerian politics and nationalism.

But Azikiwe scampered to Eastern Region to displace Prof. Eyo Ita thereby breaking up ethnic solidarity in that region and his takeover of Eastern Region marked the full tribalisation of politics and governance in Nigeria with the Hausa-Fulani taking over North, Yoruba taking over West and Igbo taking over East.

By 1954/56 there was problem in Eastern Region as Azikiwe used anticorruption to deal with Mbonu Ojike whom he was suspecting of ‘outshining’ him and Azikiwe’s action angered many politicians and some of them fell out with Azikiwe hence they generated a petition over Azikiwe’s government’s handling of public funds and ForsterSutton Commission of Inquiry was instituted which found Azikiwe guilty but Britain thinking that implementing the report might run out of control, adopted political option of calling for elections which Azikiwe and his NCNC won.

Meanwhile, Britain, thinking that it had largely succeeded in entrenching its neo-colonial agenda, quickly hastened the Independence, which Azikiwe enthused had been given on a platter of gold. 1960 came, and Independence ushered a class of indigenous rulers who turned out worse than the colonial whites.

Colonial whites had responsibility and Westminster tradition in rulership, but Independence indigenous rulers had no governance template and no democratic cultural values to tap.

