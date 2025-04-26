AWOJOBI’S SON: Though Content With Scholar Ship, Dad’s Dislike For Injustice Made Him A Rights Crusader

Share

A man of many parts who excelled in all, the late Professor Ayodele Awojobi was a genius in engineering who made his mark despite his short Earthly sojourn that spanned just 47 years. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, his last born, Mr. Fola Awojobi took us through the life and times of the enigma who was also a rights crusader. Excerpts:

…says ‘my father was frustrated by Nigeria’s under-achievement

What are you to the late Professor Ayodele Awojobi?

I’m his son, the last born of the family. I am one among four others of my siblings. I mean my elder siblings.

As a son, what kind of father was the late Professor Awojobi to you and your other siblings?

My dad, the late Professor Ayodele Awojobi, was to me and he’s still among the gentlest souls that I have ever come across. I dare say that my late father couldn’t hurt a fly.

I won’t say that we were indulged but I can say that we tried as much as possible not to upset him in any way. That was because he was that good to us. Due to this, we were most well behaved.

Like I said, he was a very gentle person. One thing I must add is that my father had a very good sense of humour. He was spontaneous in his interaction with us. He used to make us laugh. He had a kind, humorous outlook on life.

Why do you say so?

Yes! We could be discussing or arguing among ourselves as children and daddy would just interrupt and chip in his views in a witty manner that would throw all of us into laughter.

Initially, whenever he did that, we looked at him dumbfounded and amazed and we would come to the conclusion that he had settled the matter for us.

What kind of husband was he to your mummy?

Like I said, he was a gentleman to the core. He treated my mum with over gentility. In the best of times, he came home from work, be it from the lecture hall or wherever to have supper with us as a family.

The times we already had supper, he would take his supper alone. After that, he would sit in front of the television to listen to the news. I don’t recall him being forceful or demanding from my mother.

He treated her so well and I don’t think she would have got a better treatment anywhere else.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe him as such?

My dad was only a disciplinarian as far as words were concerned. He never raised his hands against anyone of us. Being the intelligent man that he was, he devised creative and clear ways of correcting or guiding us when we were young.

For him, the need for corporal punishment never arose while he was alive. The few occasions when any of us could have misbehaved in a bad manner, he still never raised his fingers against any one of us not to talk of using the cane. Those things were alien to him.

What would anyone do to make him angry?

One thing I’d say that used to get him angry was for anyone to display utter stupidity, especially any of his children. Anytime we were joking or clowning to see his reaction such that on the occasion that he realised that we were just fooling around, my dad would go into a loud laughter.

He had this phrase that he used when he was in that mode. He would say, ‘you this stupid ass!’ When he genuinely felt that the person had expressed stupidity, which was embarrassing to him, he used the expression of ‘stupid ass.’

What was his typical day like? I mean when he woke up and the first things he did in the morning?

It’s a bit difficult for anyone to answer what his typical day was like because Professor Awojobi was a passion driven person and I can tell you that he was passionate about life because he had causes and ambitions that he was pursuing.

So, in less turbulent times, when he was one per cent an academic, his early mornings on weekdays were typified by lectures, During (academic) sessions, he was off to the faculty quickly before 10 am.

Most times, he even left before 9 am when he would drop me and my immediate elder sister off at the UNILAG Staff School. He would now go from there to his department. He was a lecturer at the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering. You know that he was also involved in so many things.

Like what? I mean what other engagements did he pre-occupy himself with?

At a time, he was also the host of a television programme called the Masterminds. The programme was an academic quiz programme. By the late ’70s, he was already getting into social and political activism.

There was a phase when he was away from home for weeks. Again, in those less turbulent times, on a typical weekend he was at home and there was this spread which he put in biscuits or bread, which I saw at the supermarket recently, called ‘Mamites.’ It was made of yeast and some other things.

He used to love it. If he wasn’t taking that, he took lime and ‘garri’. He used to like lime with ‘Garri Ijebu.’ He took it ice cold with cubes of ice. He used to sit in front of the house to savour any of these.

His favourite, a dog called Jumper, would be under my dad’s legs. He would sit to read the newspaper for about two hours or so on Saturday mornings. He did the same routine on Sunday mornings too.

At what time did he take his breakfast and what was his favourite meal?

In retrospect, my dad wasn’t a foodie. I don’t think he was so particular about the timing of his meals, especially if he had a busy day schedule but if his schedule was lighter, typically before 9 am, probably he would have had his breakfast.

With regard o his favourite food, the thing I remember is that he liked a lot when it came to meals, the food that he really liked was this indigenous local soup that we called ‘Apon’ in Yorubaland.

People call it ‘Ogbono’ soup today but he had his own special recipe for this soup. He used to make his own recipe himself. He made the soup with pork and I can’t recall any soup more delicious than that. We usually became joyous anytime he made the soup.

Did he tell you what prompted him to go into activism?

Sincerely, I don’t recall any occasion that he had to discuss that with me or any of my siblings but we all knew that he was someone who took exceptions to any form of injustice and mediocrity.

Those two things were very repulsive to him and he could not understand why Nigeria, fresh out of independence, would be so bedeviled with those two evils. I think that was what spurred him into activism, clearly to my own understanding.

What do you see of his numerous rights engagements?

Do you recollect anyone that comes to mind? I remember the 12 2/3 saga in the 1979 Presidential Election where he had team up with the late Professor Chike Obi to challenge the result declared by FEDECO after the election.

If you remember, it was the election that brought in Alhaji Shehu Shagari as the president of the country. The clarity of the details came much later as I grew up when I read up what happened. I remember the matter was on.

I also remember that he took it upon himself to serve Chief Akin Omoboriowo who was the deputy governor of Ondo State at that time a court order with respect to the controversies generated by the outcome of the governorship election of 1983.

What was his relationship with other rights activists such as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Beko Ransome-Kuti, Gani Fawehinmi and co?

I only know with reasonable certainty that Professor Awojobi had good rapport with late Chief Gani Fawehinmi and the late Dr. Olu Onagoruwa. He consulted them on the legal angles to some of the political advocacy that he was engaged in.

They (Fawehinmi and Onagoruwa) were like the willing guides to him in that wise. I can say that they were good friends. My father was also close to the late Dr. Tai Solarin too though he was much older than my father. I also know that Professor Wole Soyinka had a good opinion of my dad.

I’m not sure they interacted much but I know that at the second memorial lecture in honour of my dad some time in 1999, Professor Soyinka sent a tribute to the event that was read out.

Your dad was a professor of engineering who later applied to study law in the same university where he taught, what prompted him to do so?

Till now, I can’t say if the story of my dad applying to study law in UNILAG where he was already a member of staff is true or an urban legend.

I know that he consulted lawyers widely but I don’t know if he actually ever did apply to study law and eventually went ahead to do so.

Another anecdote I heard is that he boasted that he would finish the law programme in about half the time, I remember that. I can’t really say that he went ahead to do it.

Was he also involved in politics?

To the best of my knowledge, Professor Awojobi was not involved in politics in the partisan sense but he was involved in politics in the sense he wanted to influence the political direction of the nation and the people.

The most symbolic aspect of that is the formation of the National Association for the Survival of the Constitution of Nigeria (NASCON) to try to give some momentum to change and development of the country towards a progressive line.

He was also renowned for numerous inventions; could you tell us some of them?

Description: https://ssl.gstatic. com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/ cleardot.gifYes! His core passion was his profession, which is mechanical engineering. I know of his Autonov 1 and 2. The first one was the successful conversion of his car at a time when there was a policy shift with the Nigerian government directing a change from left hand drive to the right. He worked on the Opel Rekord car to convert it to the new drive mode.

His Autonov 2 was an invention he worked on with a donation from the Nigerian Army which was a tank. He worked on it to become a vehicle that ran on a dual or twin transmission system. He also designed a collapsible study shed.

It was made up of wooden link mechanism with hinges which was like a small shaded room with a drawing table that could be collapsed to a briefcase. It was flat and can be carried to any location.

What does that mean?

It means that it does not require a reverse gear to move in the opposite direction of its forward motion. It enables an almost instantaneous reverse without using the reverse gear which could be helpful in a war situation.

Did he secure patents for these inventions before he died?

To the best of my knowledge, he did not register any patent for his designs and inventions.

He died very early at age of 47, can you remember the circumstances of his death?

Yes! I remember the circumstances surrounding his death. It was a very sad moment for the family. Let me just leave it at that.

