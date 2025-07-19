Awodipe Builds Vicarage For Methodist Church To Mark 80th Birthday

Prominent business woman and the Yeye Akeweje of Remoland, Lady Mosunmola Awodipe has built a vicarage for the Methodist Church, Irolu, Remo, Ogun State.

The vicarage will be donated to the church as part of activities marking her 80th birthday on Sunday.

Born into the family of Chief Moses Ogunnusi (Oloritun Isoku) and Rachael Ogunnusi of Ijebu Ode, Lady Awodipe’s upbringing was grounded in faith, discipline, and excellence.

Her early education began at St. Saviour’s Primary School and continued at Commercial College, now known as Adeola Odutola Comprehensive High School.

She pursued further studies at Yaba College of Technology before journeying to the United States in 1969. There, she obtained a degree in Marketing and Accounting from Florida International University in 1975 and served as an accountant at the global headquarters of Burger King in Miami, Florida. This exposure cemented her work ethic and deepened her expertise in business and finance.

Returning to Nigeria, she enrolled for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and dedicated herself to education, teaching Accounting in reputable schools such as United Christian Secondary School, Apapa; National College, Gbagada; and Commercial College, Warri. She inspired countless students with her firm but nurturing spirit.

In 1987, Awodipe transitioned into entrepreneurship, founding MoyinSon Nigeria Limited, a wholesale trading company that became one of the leading distributors of Berger Paints Nigeria. Her business journey is marked by resilience, foresight, and uncommon diligence.

The Yeye Akeweje, who is also the Yeye Meso of Irolu Remo, was in her younger days an athlete and a swimmer.

She has been recognised with the Susannah Wesley Award from the Methodist Diocese of Remo, and has twice embarked on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem in pursuit of spiritual growth.