Awka North LGA Endorses Soludo’s Second Term Bid

The Awka North Local Government Area (L.G.A) has officially endorsed Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration for a second term of four years.

The group also endorsed the Governor’s candidacy with a commitment of ₦150 million to bolster his campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming elections.

The endorsement was announced during a vibrant rally held at Amansea, which attracted a large crowd of supporters.

The event featured the presence of the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, alongside key stakeholders, community leaders, and representatives from various support groups dedicated to advancing Governor Soludo’s vision for Anambra State.

Governor Soludo, addressing the enthusiastic crowd, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement. “This endorsement reflects the trust and confidence the people of Awka North have in our administration. Together, we will build a prosperous future for ndị Anambra,” he emphasised.

Governor Soludo further remarked, “There are three local government areas that have kept my vision of becoming Governor alive: Awka North, Anambra West, and Ogbaru.

Previously, residents of Awka North had to pass through other local government areas to reach home. However, with the completion of the 10.9-kilometre road to Achala, that is no longer the case. As a result of these improvements, land prices in the area have risen significantly, and the average person in Awka North is now wealthier.

The Governor advised that because Amansea serves as the gateway city into Anambra, they must prioritise avoiding cultism and other social vices to maintain a safe community.

“We are committed to further developments in the state and in this area—just be patient and watch what comes next. Awka North is truly blessed by God. We must work together to fulfil its destiny.”

During the rally, the Mayor of Awka North, Mr Thankgod Anagor, stated, “Governor Soludo has completed an impressive 55.5 kilometres of roads in Awka North. For this and more, we are forever indebted to him.

He emphasised their united support for Governor Soludo’s administration to keep succeeding. “We aim to reinforce the initiatives that have already begun transforming Anambra into a model of development,” he stated.

Mr Johnmark Ikwunne, the Member representing Awka North Local Government Constituency at the House of Assembly, highlighted several important infrastructure projects related to youth development, education, and health.

The President General of Urum, Sir Felix Ifebumma, spoke on behalf of the ten communities in the area, conveying their strong solidarity with the Governor.

They expressed the area’s unwavering support for Governor Soludo. “Today, we stand united in our commitment to support a leader who has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to the progress of our state.

As the political landscape heats up ahead of the elections, the endorsement from Awka North L.G.A signals a pivotal moment for Governor Soludo and his administration, bolstering hopes for continued progress and development in Anambra State.

The support from local government areas like Awka North is crucial for rallying broader community backing and achieving electoral success.