Awka North Lga Endorses Soludo's Second Term Bid

The Awka North Local Government Area (L.G.A) of Anambra State has endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second term of four years. This was followed with a commitment of ₦150 million to boost the Governor’s campaign ahead of the election. The endorsement was announced during a rally held at Amansea, which attracted a large crowd of supporters.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, alongside key stakeholders, community leaders, and representatives from various support groups dedicated to advancing Governor Soludo’s vision for Anambra State.

While addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Soludo expressed his gratitude, saying; “This endorsement reflects the trust and confidence the people of Awka North have in our admin- istration. Together, we will build a prosperous future for ndị Anambra.”

The Governor advised that because Amansea serves as the gateway city into Anambra, they must avoid cultism and other social vices for a safe community.

“We are committed to further developments in the state and in this area, just be patient and watch what comes next. Awka North is truly blessed by God. We must work together to fulfil its destiny,” he said.

During the rally, the Mayor of Awka North, Mr. Thankgod Anagor, said; “Governor Soludo has completed an impressive 55.5 kilometers of roads in Awka North. For this and more, we are forever indebted to him. “We want to reinforce the initiatives that have al- ready begun with the transformation of Anambra into a model of development,” he stated.