Awka Community Places N10m Bounty On Nibo/ Awka Cult Killers

Share

Ezinano village in Awka South Local Government Area has placed a N10 million bounty on the cultists involved in the killing of sixteen persons at Okpuno, Ifite and Nibo towns two weeks ago.

It has also announced the ostracizing of all youths of the community involved in any form of cultism and other violent crimes in the area.

According to the Community Leader of Ezinano and CEO of Blue Shield Security Outfit Ozo Jeff Nweke during the celebration of this year’s Ezinano Day at Ogbugbankwa Awka ;

“The day Nibo Community had their new yam festival some bunch of miscreants and cultists came to the market square and killed people and most of the victims were Awka people who had gone there to join in the celebration ”

“We the people of Ezinano village in Awka have condemned that dastardly act in its totality and we have placed a N10 million bounty on the heads of those cultists and anyone who can give information about the were about of those killers would be rewarded with the sum of N10 million ”

He further said that the Awka community has resolved to assist the police command and other security operatives to fish out those killers and it is not just the killers at Nibo but also those that killed our children at Okpuno and Ifite villages.

“We want to use this opportunity to announce that all the youths involved in cultism in Ezinano and by extension Awka have been ostracized and they are no longer children of Ezinano”

“We wish to use this opportunity to urge our parents to endeavour to to train their children and direct their ways because it starts from home and then gets into the community” he said.

Ozo Jeff Nweke who would be handing over the mantle of leadership by the end of this year’s December 2024 announced a N50 million foundation for Ezinano women to assist them in small and medium-scale businesses noting that the main cost of the foundation is N100 million but the first phase would commence with N 50 million.

Also speaking Ozo Arinze Ekenem and Ozo Amb O D Ochije noted that the community would not take kindly to the killings in Awka Capital City adding that they have commenced a manhunt for suspected cultist residents in the town as well as strangers who come into the town to cause mayhem in the area.

“We have had enough of this killing in our town and there has been so much bloodletting on Awka land and we say enough is enough on our land and we do not want to know whose son or sons they are because we shall hunt all of them down” they stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: