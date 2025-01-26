New Telegraph

Awka Community Defends Son Over Kidnapping Allegation

Residents of Ezinano Village in the Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State have debunked the allegations that Ozo Jeff Nweke as a kidnapper.

The Chief Executive Of ficer of Mango and Lion Properties Ltd is facing trial at an Anambra High Court after being accused of kidnapping the Vice Chairman of Dubai Estate Benjamin Ezemma on November 12, 2024alaongside others.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Awka, the leader of the community Arinze Ekelem said the allegations were fabricated by Nweke’s enemies to have free access to community land.

He said: “I don’t think their accusation is right because Ozo Jeff Nweke is above of what they are accusing him. “I am not ignorant of what they are saying on social media of which all are mere frame up. “However, law enforcement agencies have a lot to do, concerning this.”

