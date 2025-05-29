Awka Capital Street Children To Return To School

Share

Street children at Arroma Junction in Awka Capital, Anambra State, are set to return to school following a successful operation by the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) to clear the area of urchins.

Towards the end of the immediate past administration, there was a noticeable increase in the number of street children around the state capital, who often begged for alms and caused traffic congestion in the city center.

These street urchins have also been linked to several incidents of phone and handbag snatching, a development that has cast a negative light on the capital city.

The recent intervention by the ACTDA has drawn praise for Governor Charles Soludo’s administration from members of the public, who had long expressed concern over the disruptive activities of these children.

Mr. Chuka Nnorum, Coordinator of Child Care Initiative (CCI), commended the Anambra State government’s efforts toward social reorientation and the removal of street urchins, describing it as a positive step to prevent the rise of touts and hoodlums in the capital.

“This is a welcome development, and we commend the Governor for it. We urge parents and relatives to send these children back to school, enroll them in the state government’s ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ program, or take advantage of the free education policy to support their education,” he said.

Furthermore, those who exploit children as street peddlers have been warned to cease such practices, as the government will enforce the full weight of the law against offenders.

In a statement, ACTDA declared:

“Henceforth, ACTDA strongly warns all individuals and groups to desist from distributing any form of alms or gifts to destitutes in public spaces. Instead, we urge that all charitable acts be channeled through accredited organizations such as orphanages, care homes, and registered NGOs, where support can be professionally administered, or provided in private homes and spaces that do not cause public nuisance.

“Be advised that anyone caught distributing items openly to destitutes in public spaces within Awka Capital Territory will be considered as enabling civil disorder and will be prosecuted according to the law.”

