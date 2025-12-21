Awele Elumelu Chairs Transcorp Hotels Board

The tone for 2026 has been set for Dr. Awele Vivian Elumelu, following her appointment as Chairperson of the Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc, effective 1 January 2026.

Her appointment follows the scheduled retirement of the current Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom, marking a new chapter in the leadership of the hospitality company. Dr. Elumelu, a medical doctor, who holds an MBBS degree from the University of Benin, brings with her extensive clinical experience gained in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Beyond medicine, she has built a formidable career spanning healthcare delivery, insurance, corporate governance, and philanthropy.

She currently serves as Chairperson of Avon Healthcare Limited, Nigeria’s leading Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO), as well as Avon Medical Practice, a growing network of hospitals and clinics. In addition, she chairs Heirs Insurance Brokers and is a founding Director of Heirs Holdings Limited.

Her executive education includes advanced programmes at Harvard Business School, IMD Switzerland, and the London School of Economics.

Dr. Elumelu’s appointment underscores Transcorp Hotels’ strategic focus on innovation, wellness integration, and responsible business practices within its operations.

She is also a Trustee and CoFounder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, through which she has supported more than 24,000 African entrepreneurs with training, seed capital, and mentorship, while championing gender inclusion and youth empowerment across the continent.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group Chairman of Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, said; “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Awele Elumelu as the Board Chair of Transcorp Hotels. Her distinguished track record perfectly aligns with our ambition to redefine hospitality through innovation, wellness integration, and responsible business practices.

Her strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to elevate guest experiences and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.” Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc, manages iconic properties including the Transcorp Hilton Abuja and the recently launched 5,000-seat Transcorp Centre.

The company forms part of Transcorp Group’s diversified investment portfolio spanning power, hospitality, and energy across Africa. A respected Nigerian medical doctor, philanthropist, and corporate leader, Dr. Awele Elumelu has made significant contributions to healthcare delivery and social development in Nigeria and beyond.

She is widely admired for her ability to blend professional excellence with a deep commitment to humanitarian service. Her advocacy for women’s health, maternal care, and child welfare remains a defining aspect of her work, reflecting her belief in the strong link between health, productivity, and sustainable development.

Married to Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Dr. Elumelu continues to balance family life with demanding professional and philanthropic responsibilities. Together, they represent a powerful force for positive change in Africa’s business, health, and development landscape.

Dr. Awele Elumelu’s appointment as Chair of Transcorp Hotels Plc further cements her reputation as a visionary leader whose influence spans medicine, enterprise, and philanthropy, inspiring a new generation of Africans to pursue excellence while giving back to society.