Awele Culture: The Rising Star Shaping Future Of Afrobeat

Kingsley Chukwuma Nwankwo, known professionally as Awele Culture, was born on October 16, 1997, in Niger State, Nigeria. He hails from Ugbenu in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Awele Culture is an Afrobeats artist whose music blends Afrobeats, Afropop, R&B, and Afrogyration. He is a visionary artiste known for his distinctive sound, which fuses afrobeat with eclectic styles to create something truly original.

Drawing inspiration from his life experiences and observations, Awele Culture crafts music that resonates with diverse audiences.

With a versatile approach to songwriting and a melody-based sound, he tackles a wide range of themes and topics, making his music relatable and authentic.

Awele began his career in a highlife band, where he performed under the stage name “Awele.” At the age of 16, he transitioned into songwriting and producing for several artists. He officially launched his professional music career in 2024 following the release of his sensational track “Gbemidebe” featuring Olami.

That same year, he co-owned an underground record label called AC Entertainment and began working on Awele as the lead talent and his debut EP. In an interview, Awele stated, “I have started working on a bigger project, and sometimes I had to go off social media, stay away from a lot of things and keep my head straight to get the project right.”

Following the release of his singles, Awele Culture has gained widespread recognition for his distinct fusion of Afrobeat and highlife. Many have repeatedly tagged him as the future direction of African music.

His latest single, “All Love”, is out now. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Awele shared, “Writing ‘All Love’ was struggling with some issues regarding betrayal and forgiveness, it can be very overwhelming at times but I try to control my actions and so ‘All Love’ is a song of victory to overcoming hatred and bitterness.”

With a unique sound and growing fan base, Awele Culture is poised to make a lasting impact on the African music scene.

