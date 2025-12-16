Awards: BUA Group Honours Employees With N30bn For Long Service

B UA Group has disbursed a total of N30 billion to 510 employees at its 2025 Night of Excellence and Long Service Awards, one of the most significant employee reward initiatives undertaken by a Nigerian private sector company.

The ceremony recognised long service, loyalty, and exceptional contribution by employees whose commitment spans from five years to over four decades. It reflected a belief that has guided the Group since inception: enduring businesses are built by people.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu CFRCON, described the evening as a moment to acknowledge loyalty, resilience, and shared ownership of the BUA journey.

He recalled that from modest beginnings 36 years ago, BUA has grown into one of Nigeria’s most valuable listed enterprises, with a combined market capitalisation now in the trillions of naira. He noted, however, that the journey was never the achievement of one man, one board, or capital alone.

According to Rabiu, “every fac- tory built, every system strengthened, every challenge overcome, and every milestone reached carries the imprint of employees who believed in the vision long before the results were visible.”

He reaffirmed that BUA has always regarded its workforce as partners in a shared legacy rather than merely staff, adding that loyalty and professionalism are values that must be recognised in tangible ways.

As part of the 2025 awards, N30 billion was disbursed to 510 recipients across multiple long service and excellence categories. Due to time considerations at the event, only 41 recipients received their awards physically from the Chairman during the ceremony. These represented the highest award categories, ranging from N100 million to N1 billion.