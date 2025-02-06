Awards Bestowed On You, Well Deserved, Tinubu Tells Adesina At 65

Share

President Bola Tinubu has told the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) that all awards bestowed on him were well deserved as he clocks 65.

According to a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President congratulated the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and rejoiced with the man whose leadership of national and multilateral institutions continued to set new standards of innovation, transformation, and sustainable development.

Tinubu affirmed that the numerous recognitions and awards bestowed on the versatile and cerebral technocrat were well deserved, following his track record of inspiring growth and development, mainly targeting the poor and vulnerable to reduce poverty.

The President acknowledged Adesina’s impactful leadership at the helm of the AfDB, which took the institution to historic heights by raising the capital base from $93 billion in 2015 to $318 billion.

He believed the economic diplomacy of the AfDB President has repositioned Nigeria and the whole of Africa for greater prosperity.

The President believed the foresight, wisdom, and experience of the former Vice President of Policy and Partnerships for the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) would always be relevant and integral to Africa’s development.

He joined family members, friends, and associates in thanksgiving for the landmark age while praying for many years in good health for the AfDB President.

