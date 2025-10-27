Awards: Almond Set To Recognise Top Industry Perfomers

All is now set for the 2025 Almond Insurance Industry Awards. The annual Awards, which brings stakeholders in the various arms of the insurance industry, policymakers, policyholder, entertainers and the members of the public together will hold on Friday November 7 in Lagos.

A statement by the organisers said the 2025 Edition tagged #Recharged Edition, would honour individuals and organisations in nine categories across the various arms of the insurance ecosystem.

Speaking on preparations for the Awards so far, the Chief Executive Officer of Almond Productions Limited, Ms Faith Ughwode, said, this year, attendees would be glad they did as top rated comedians like Creative Toby, Mc Taichi, Mc Obinna and others are set to crack ribs with jokes. Musical headliner this year is the party shut down king, Slimcase, and a host of others.

The show host this year is Nollywood Legend, Mr. Segun Arinze. Speaking further, Ms Ughwode said that the annual awards is geared towards changing Insurance narratives in Nigeria using Popculture as Nigeria’s current demography is made up of young people who should be the core customers of Insurance companies in Nigeria.

The Nigerian insurance industry has battled with issues of mistrust and suspicion from the Nigerian Public for a long time. While we acknowledge that things are changing Social Platforms such as the Awards which bring celebrities and Industry players together in an atmosphere of fun has been applauded by industry stakeholders and the Insuring Public.