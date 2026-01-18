Awards, Accountability, And National Image

Award nights are usually seen as celebrations, but in our country, they also reflect our values, credibility, and what we accept as normal. While the setting may be glamorous, the real question is: what are we rewarding, and what does that say about Nigeria to the world?

A national image is not just a slogan, a catchy tourism ad, a polished investment brochure, or a hopeful speech. It comes from repeated actions: how our institutions act under pressure, how leaders handle public trust, how businesses compete, how rules are enforced, and how people respond to both excellence and mediocrity. Eventually, the world pays more attention to what we do than what we say. That is why it is important to look closely at how we give awards.

Awards help shape our national story. They guide ambition, set standards, and show people what we really value. When awards are credible, they raise expectations. When they are not, they create doubt and weaken trust across the country.

Nigeria understands the price of cynicism. We see it in doubt that meets even real achievements. We notice it when honest people must prove themselves repeatedly because the system has failed too often. We see it when public service is treated like a private deal, and when business success is always questioned for possible shortcuts. In this kind of environment, awards are never neutral. They either help rebuild trust or make people believe that everything can be bought.

Trust depends on accountability.

Accountability, even more than consequences, is the basis for real recognition. If we celebrate achievements without proof, we replace real value with appearances. Societies that care more about looking good than being ethical end up empty, hiding a lack of progress behind flashy events.

Awards should focus less on glamour and more on good governance. They should set a national standard for real impact, ethical leadership, and steady results, especially when people are watching closely.

That is why it matters that the Independent Newspapers Awards, now in its 25th year, has set clear criteria and a more open process. Nominations open on January 15 and close on February 12. The shortlist comes out on March 31, with public voting until April 14. The awards night is April 18, 2026, at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. The organisers use a mixed approach, letting the public have a set share of the vote along with an independent jury and editorial review. The chosen standards—impact, innovation, leadership, sustainability, national development, and ethical conduct—are what people want to see in a time when many are tired of empty promises.

But more important than the process or location is the idea behind it: awards should reward accountability, not just popularity, and real results, not just appearances. Only then can awards help build a strong national image.

For example, public voting can make awards more legitimate by showing that recognition is not just for elites. It lets citizens celebrate excellence and regain pride. But it can also turn important awards into popularity contests, where social media influence matters more than real achievement. This does not mean public voting is bad, but it does mean we need clear rules.

To protect our national image, awards must meet three key requirements.

First, there must be complete transparency. It is not enough to just announce winners; we should explain why they won. Each category should publish a short statement based on evidence: what was measured, what was checked, what stood out, and what did not meet the mark. In a place where trust is low, keeping secrets only makes people more suspicious.

Second, there must be strong rules for integrity. This means clear conflict-of-interest policies, voting that can be checked, and independent reviews to stop false claims. A credible award is not just about the final choice; it is about having a process that can stand up to tough questions.

Third, there must be accountability after the award is given, which is often missing. Recognition should last beyond one night; it should be part of ongoing behavior. Imagine an agreement where winners promise to keep up the standards that earned them the award, and the organisers promise to check on their progress every year, in public. This is not to embarrass anyone, but to protect the value of the award. The quickest way to hurt our national image is to celebrate excellence today and ignore it tomorrow, with no consequences.

This is not about being perfect; it is about being realistic about our reputation. The world notices signals quickly. Investors see them as signs of risk. Diplomats see them as signs of seriousness. Citizens see them as either hope or just a show. When an award is credible, it helps both the winner and the country by showing that standards matter and excellence can be trusted. When an award is not credible, it damages our reputation and shows that we reward what we cannot control.

In the end, the most important audience for a national award is not the VIPs in the front row. It is the teenager in a small apartment, thinking about their future. It is the honest civil servant wondering if integrity still matters. It is the entrepreneur deciding between building real value or taking shortcuts. It is the Nigerian abroad considering whether to return and invest in the country.

When done right, awards can give these people a clear answer: yes, this country still knows how to recognise what is right.

But awards alone cannot create a national image. They can only make it stronger. We cannot fix our reputation just by celebrating; we must act better. That starts with the courage to honour real excellence and the discipline to make sure every award stays true to what it stands for.

This is how awards become more than just events. They become part of our society, quietly shaping what we respect, what we copy, and who we become.

Dr Jeff Ukachukwu writes from Lagos