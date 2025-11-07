Award-Winning Film ‘The Fisherman’ Set For Premiere At AFRIFF

‘The Fisherman’, Ghana’s first-ever official selection at the Venice Film Festival in 81 years, is set to make its Nigerian debut at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), taking place Lagos.

After its September 19 Ghanaian theatrical release, the award-winning comedydrama arrives in Lagos with a string of global accolades, including the prestigious UNESCO Fellini Medal. Directed by Ghanaian-American filmmaker Zoey Martinson, the film has screened on four continents and swept ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Narrative Feature’ at the American Black Film Festival.

The film, which will premiere in Nigeria today, tells the story of Atta Oko, a retired Ghanaian fisherman who joins forces with a talking fish to chase one last dream.

It is a whimsical yet deeply reflective journey exploring climate displacement, cultural erosion, and generational conflict. In a statement, Martinson explained that the film’s themes reflect shared West African experiences and show how issues like climate change and development affect everyone.

“Nigerian audiences will recognise their own coastal communities in this story. Climate change and rapid development don’t respect borders. This is our shared West African reality, told with the humour and resilience that define us,” she said. The movie features actors Ricky Adelayitar, TikToker Endurance Grand, Fred Amugi, Adwoa Akoto and Dulo Harris, who voices the talking fish.

Since opening at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, the film has won six international awards and continues to draw acclaim for its technical excellence and fresh approach to West African narratives.

Executively produced by NigerianAmerican actress Yvonne Orji through her production company In & Thru, ‘The Fisherman’ stands as a cultural milestone, one proving that African stories told with creativity, laughter and heart can thrive on the world stage.