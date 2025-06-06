Award-Winning Film Fixer, Art Director, Vows To Keep Flag Flying

Share

Renowned film and television art director, production designer, location logistics manager, and fixer, Matthew Alagbile, popularly known as D.Icon, has reaffirmed his dedication to excellence in the Nigerian film industry, pledging to continue delivering top-quality work and elevating the nation’s creative standards.

In a personally signed statement made available to the media, Matthew (D.Icon) emphasized that Nollywood boasts some of the finest talents and productions the global stage can offer, citing his recent involvement in several award-winning projects as evidence.

Among the standout works is Breath of Life, where he served as Location Manager. The film, produced by Nemsia and directed by BB Sasore, emerged as a big winner at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), clinching six awards.

He also worked as a Fixer on Madu, a Disney documentary produced by JB Multimedia and co-directed by Kachi Benson and Matt Ogens, which received two Emmy Award nominations.

Another major highlight is My Father’s Shadow, where Matthew served as Assistant Art Director. The film made history as the first Nigerian selection to screen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, earning a Special Mention for the Camera d’Or. It was produced by Fatherland and directed by Akinola Davies Jr.

“These are just a few of the many works I’ve been privileged to be a part of,” Alagbile stated, reflecting on his contributions to international-caliber productions.

A graduate of Dramatic Arts from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Matthew (D.Icon) is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after logistics experts and production designers in Nigeria’s creative sector.

Celebrated for his street-smart approach, professional discipline, and creative problem-solving, he is known for transforming even the most complex production briefs into successful realities. His personal mantra — “Nothing is impossible, within limits” — underscores his philosophy and work ethic.

Over the years, he has worked directly with numerous international film and television companies, often serving as a Fixer, Location Consultant, and Art Director. His collaborations span major production houses both in Nigeria and abroad, including Film Factory, Stbmccann, Miros Films SA, DVWorks, JB Multimedia, Zero Degrees, InkBlot Productions, Capital Dreams Pictures, TG Omori Filmworks, and Pinkline Films.

With a growing portfolio and a reputation built on consistency, innovation, and professionalism, Matthew Alagbile (D.Icon) remains a vital force in Nigeria’s film and television industry — and by all indications, his best is yet to come.

