Award On NDDC Testament To Impactful Developmental Strides – Turnah

George Turnah, has described an Interventionist Agency of the Year 2024 Award bestowed on Niger Delta Development Commission as a testament to the Commission’s impactful developmental strides across the Niger Delta region.

Recall that NDDC, under the visionary leadership of its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Ogbuku, was at the weekend honoured with Interventionist Agency of the Year 2024 by Independent Newspapers Limited in a prestigious event held in Lagos State.

In a congratulatory message on Sunday through his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday-Egbo, Turnah hailed the recognition as well-deserved, commending Ogbuku for his exceptional and people-oriented leadership at NDDC.

He said that the Interventionist Agency of the Year 2024 Award serves as a significant acknowledgment of NDDC’s positive strides under Ogbuku’s stewardship, reinforcing the commission’s role as a driving force for change in the Niger Delta.

The statement highlighted Ogbuku’s unwavering commitment to infrastructure development, economic empowerment and improved living conditions for the people of the Niger Delta.

As the NDDC continues to champion transformative initiatives, Turnah expressed confidence that Ogbuku’s leadership will leave a lasting legacy of sustainable growth, prosperity and improved living conditions for the Niger Delta people.

He urged the Commission to maintain its momentum and continue its commitment to excellence in service delivery.

With the recognition coming barely two weeks after Samuel Ogbuku received the “Sun Public Service Award 2024″, the Ogbia-born politician further commended the NDDC MD/CEO’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and conflict resolution, ensuring that development projects are delivered smoothly with community buy-in.

” This award is a reflection of NDDC’s renewed focus on transparency, efficiency and result-driven interventions.

” Under Ogbuku’s leadership, the Commission has not only intensified efforts in delivering critical infrastructure but has also prioritized human capital development, community empowerment and sustainable projects tailored to the needs of the region.

“Ogbuku has redefined leadership at the NDDC, ensuring that the Commission’s mandate translates into visible and lasting development across the Niger Delta.

“From road construction and healthcare improvements to youth empowerment and sustainable economic programmes, the NDDC is making a real impact and this award is a clear recognition of those efforts.

“A key highlight of the Ogbuku’s-led administration has been the “Light Up the Niger Delta” project, which has significantly improved electricity access in communities through solar-powered streetlights and rural electrification initiatives.

“This initiative has boosted security, enhanced business operations and improved the overall quality of life for residents in the region.

“Additionally, NDDC’s focus on education, through scholarships and school rehabilitation programmes, have provided thousands of youths with better learning opportunities.

“The foreign postgraduate scholarship scheme, which has empowered numerous Niger Delta students, is a hallmark of the Commission’s investment in human capital development.

“His proactive approach in engaging local communities, traditional institutions and government stakeholders has helped foster peace and stability, enabling uninterrupted development in the region.” The statement reads.

