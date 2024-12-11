Award Festival: Pioneer Book Sellers, Organisations Honoured In Lagos

Share

For their resilience, contribution and impact in the book industry in Nigeria, and indeed the educational sector in Lagos State, pioneer bookshop sellers, key stakeholders, and authors were recently celebrated and honoured in Lagos.

The event was the maiden edition of Award Festival organised by Angels Expression Ltd. in conjunction with Binary Vision Publishers, and aimed at appreciating and encouraging the salient efforts of pioneers of the industry in five major markets in Lagos State: Iyana Ipaja, Mushin, Oshodi, Yaba and Ajegunle markets respectively.

Held at Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos, the Award Festival is in recognition of the input of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in human capital development since its establishment.

Highlight of the festival was the presentation of wards to individuals and organisations that have supported education for over four decades.

The Awards’ categories include Pioneer Awards for veteran book sellers, Humanity Awards for key educational stakeholders, Amazons in the Book Industry, and Young Achievers Awards.

The Director of Curricular Science and Technology, Paul Legbeti, who was among the awardees lauded the initiative, describing it as a groundbreaking moment in Lagos State’s education landscape.

“This is the first time deserving book sellers are being recognised for their immense contributions. The process of getting a book approved in Lagos State is rigorous, and this initiative is both thoughtful and commendable,” Legbeti said.

The event brought together prominent stakeholders in the book industry, including authors, publishers, and book sellers from major markets such as Iyana-Ipaja, Oshodi, Ajegunle, Yaba, and Mushin. Pioneer Award recipients included Pacheco Bookshop, Don Chuks Bookshop, Abikoye Bookshop, Massmore Bookshop, City Bookshop, Jamganza Bookshop, Hymarco Bookshop, and Okeyson Bookshop.

The Amazons in the Book Industry award celebrated women excelling in a male-dominated field, honouring Madam Rose, Madam Rightway, and Madam Ohio for their outstanding contributions.

The founder of Angels Expression Ltd and author of ‘The Cave Of A Million Eyes’, Igele Michael, (Angels), underscored the significance of the awards: “This initiative was born out of human ingenuity and the need to give back to society.

For too long, pioneers in the book industry have been overlooked. It’s time they were celebrated for their resilience and impact.” He explained that the selection process focused on identifying the first bookshops established in key markets.

The festival was also a call for collaboration within the industry. Michael urged authors and publishers to acknowledge the essential role of book sellers as intermediaries between creators and readers.

Women who have excelled alongside men in the field were recognised as Amazons, celebrating their leadership and determination in a male-dominated industry.

For a sector often overshadowed, the Angels Expression Inaugural Award Festival also underscored the vital role of book sellers in Nigeria’s educational sector.

At the event, the founder of Jamganza Book Shop and a recipient of the Pioneer Award, Eze Peter Chume (JP), hinted on how the recognition has renewed his passion for the industry.

“I had been planning to leave the book business due to dwindling sales, but this award has encouraged me to stay. It’s a reminder of the importance of book sellers in shaping education,” he said.

Chume also appealed to the government to ease the burden on book sellers by making educational materials import-duty-free. “Books are now too expensive, making education inaccessible for many.

A country that doesn’t value education is bound to fail,” he added. Attendees left the event inspired, with many hoping this initiative marks the beginning of broader recognition for the book industry’s critical players.

As one attendee noted, “This is a wake-up call for everyone in the education ecosystem to work together to ensure the accessibility and affordability of knowledge.”

