AWAN Schedules Awori Day Festival For December 6

The leadership of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) has concluded plans to stage this year’s edition of Awori Day Festival on December 6, 2025.

A statement made available by the National President of AWAN, Chief Mohammed Olagbaye in Lagos on Saturday stated that the festival which is a platform that unites all Awori speaking people in Ogun and Lagos states will feature several events.

In the statement made available to newsmen, Olagbaye stated that the organisers have made efforts to invite all Awori sons and daughters both at home and in The Diaspora to the event.

“The leadership of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) rose from its monthly meeting today, Saturday, 6th of September to fix this year’s edition of Awori Day Festival for Saturday, December 6th, 2025,” the statement reads in part.

Commenting on the festival, Olagbaye added that “This (the festival) is a tourism and cultural event and according to the President of AWAN this is a a cultural fiesta which all non-Aworis & Aworis are invited.”

Though the venue for the event has not been decided, the statement further added that “Awori Cultural aspects will be exhibited such as masquerade, dancing, various kinds of food, etc.”