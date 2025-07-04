AWAN Mourns Ex-S’Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai

The National President of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Mohammed Olagbaye, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Prince Peter Rufai, describing his passing as a profound loss to the Awori nation and Nigeria at large.

In a statement released on Friday in Lagos by the National Publicity Secretary of AWAN, Prince Adeniyi Jafojo, Chief Olagbaye paid glowing tribute to the late football legend, noting that Rufai’s life exemplified the values of patriotism, discipline, and hard work—qualities long associated with the Awori people.

“The news of the death of our dear brother and kinsman, Prince Peter Rufai, was received with a heavy heart,” Olagbaye stated. “Our sense of loss is magnified by the fact that he lived a short yet remarkably impactful life.”

Rufai, who passed away at the age of 61, was remembered for his illustrious career and his service to the nation as a dedicated sportsman. “While alive, we watched Peter Rufai in his pride, doing the Awori nation and Nigeria proud in numerous international tournaments where he represented the country with distinction,” the statement read. “On each occasion, he demonstrated uncommon patriotism and tireless dedication to his craft—hallmarks of the Awori spirit.”

AWAN urged Nigerian youths to emulate the legacy of the late goalkeeper by embracing hard work, national pride, and excellence in their chosen fields. The association also offered prayers for the peaceful repose of Rufai’s soul and extended condolences to his family, the Awori community, and the entire Nigerian football fraternity.

“Though we mourn his untimely departure, we take solace in the fact that he lived a life that inspired many and brought honour to our people,” the statement concluded.