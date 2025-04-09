AWAMN Demand Enabling Environment For Efficient Waste Management

Share

The Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) has called for an enabling environment for its members to deliver efficient and effective waste management in the state.

Mr Olugbenga Adebola, President (AWAMN) made the call in a chat in Lagos in Lagos. Adebola said effective and efficient waste management require the commitment and collaboration of government and the Private Sector Participants (PSPs) operators.

He added that the duo should sit down and chat a course to remove the challenges in the waste management value chain.

He expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos waste Management Authority for graciously committing to the provision of compactor trucks to PSPs on the lease to own model.

He said: “We would like to thank the LASG, the Managing Director of LAWMA who has graciously announced to the whole world that they are buying compacting trucks on the lease to own for PSP operators. “I think it is a good gesture.

However, I want to say, regrettably, that this is not the only solution to effective and efficient waste management, perhaps, 10 to 15 per cent.

