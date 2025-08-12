Awakening Nigeria’s Sleeping Giant: Investing in Our Tourism Future

There is something profoundly humbling about standing on the hills of Jos, Plateau State, taking in the vastness of its landscapes and the beauty of its people.

In that moment, you understand the quiet power of Nigeria’s untold stories — and the immense opportunities they hold. Recently, our team at Muvve led a group of tourists to Jos as part of a curated tourism experience.

We saw first-hand the magic this city offers – stunning rock formations, refreshing weather, and a history that echoes through its art, its food, and its culture. Jos is a model of Nigeria’s broader tourism potential – one that is vibrant, authentic, and brimming with possibility.

And yet, like many destinations across our nation, Jos remains underdeveloped and under-promoted. Despite Nigeria’s rich heritage and breath-taking destinations, tourism continues to contribute less than 5% of our GDP, a fraction of what is possible. In other parts of Africa, tourism contributes between 10–15% of GDP, sustaining livelihoods and fuelling infrastructure growth.

The challenges are not new; it revolves around poor infrastructure, inconsistent tourism policies, security concerns, and a lack of investment in destination branding and marketing; these hurdles have kept our tourism industry from flourishing and our stories from getting its reward from the world.

However, there is hope, tourism is more than travel. It is a tool for empowerment, job creation, community development, and cultural preservation.

It can be a critical pillar of Nigeria’s diversification strategy, moving us beyond oil dependence toward a more inclusive, resilient economy. By investing in infrastructure, transport systems, security, and destination marketing, we can transform Nigeria into a tourism powerhouse.

From the plateaus of Jos to the beaches of Lagos, from Osun’s sacred groves to Calabar’s carnival – there is a tourism ecosystem waiting to be visited. We need private investors to see tourism not as a gamble, but as a smart and sustainable opportunity with long-term rewards. Policy makers on the other hand must champion policies that protect tourists and players in the industry, incentivise investment, and sustain communities.

Finally, communities must be partners, not just bystanders, in preserving their heritage while benefiting economically from it. At Muvve, our mission is to bridge these gaps – curating memorable, authentic lifestyle and tourism experiences while advocating for a stronger, more resilient tourism industry in Africa. Nigeria’s tourism is a sleeping giant, but it need not sleep forever.

Now is the time to awaken it – through bold partnerships, strategic investments, and a shared determination to show the world the very best of who we are. For partnership discussions, collaborations, or media enquiries, please reach out to [insert your preferred contact +234 817 283 1961 or info@justmuvve.com