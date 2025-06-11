Awaka Regency Team Debunks Caretaker’s Appointment To Lead Community

Share

Members of the Regency Council of Awaka autonomous community in Imo State led by the traditional Prime Minister, Chief Martin Ogbede-Nwachukwu, the President General of Awaka autonomous community, Handel JohnEmezi, Chairman Oha Awaka Council of elders, Oha George Ibeawuchi, chairman Alaenyi council of elders, Gordon Chukwu have reacted to a publication in Trumpeta over alleged sack of Regency Team by Awaka that made Prince Sunday Osuagwu King installed 15 man caretaker committee to lead the community.

They described the article in its entirety dated June 3, as false and calculated attempt to mis-inform the general public and portray their community as a lawless entity.

The statement signed by Ogbede-Nwachukwu, John-Emezi, Ibeabuchi and Gordon Chukwu, said since the demise of their late traditional ruler, Eze Akujobi David Osuagwu, the Regency council has been in charge of the affairs of Awaka community.

They stated that the Regency Council derives her authority from the constitution of Awaka autonomous community 2022, which is the extant law governing the community, stressing that the Regency council comprises the members of the former cabinet of the late Eze Akujobi DavidO – suagwu, the traditional prime minister as the chairman, the President General, the three village heads namely Ndegbelu, Umuodu and Amuzi.

They lambasted the 15 man caretaker committee as disgruntled elements of the community who voted for rotary Ezeship but lost out in the Plebiscite conducted by Imo State government and also at the Supreme Court in 2005.

