AWAGBV Promises Empowerment Strategy To Support Women In Bayelsa

The Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV), a group dedicated to advocating against gender-based violence (GBV) in Bayelsa State, has pledged to adopt an empowerment strategy to support women in the State.

Speaking in Yenagoa during the inauguration of its national leadership, Dise Ogbise Goddy Harry, the newly elected president and founder of the Do Foundation, emphasized the organization’s commitment to addressing GBV through both preventive measures and empowerment initiatives.

Ogbise Goddy Harry explained that the association will collaborate with other gender-based organizations, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the police, and other stakeholders to reduce the impact of GBV in the state.

“While the focus is on prevention, the leadership is also committed to providing effective responses to cases of GBV, including support for survivors and accountability for perpetrators,” she said.

“We will collaborate with community leaders, government agencies, and NGOs to ensure a comprehensive and effective approach.”

Justice Omukoro, who administered the oath of office to the national and State executives of the association, urged them to treat their new appointments as a challenge to work alongside other women’s organizations, as well as State and Federal governments, to eradicate violence against women.

The association’s 1st Vice President, Amalate Ann Jonathan Obuebite, who is also the state chairperson of APWEN in Bayelsa, assured that the association will focus on empowering women through education, entrepreneurial skills, and economic opportunities.

“We discovered that some women are violated due to poor economic empowerment,” she said.

Founder of the Debora Ebisinde Filatei Women and Children Development Foundation, Jonathan Filatei, agreed that the AWAGBV should focus on the education and economic freedom of women and the girl child.

The Bayelsa State Government, represented by Ms. Bibian George, Special Adviser to Governor Douye Diri on Women in Politics, congratulated the newly inaugurated members and assured them of the State government’s support in the fight against GBV.

George also emphasized the importance of mentoring the next generation of girls to reduce issues that lead to violence.

The Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Bayelsa, Boma Tonye Miebai, congratulated the new executives and encouraged them to continue their fight against GBV and efforts to break the cycle of poverty, which has been weaponized against women.

Eruke Taunu, Director of Juota Global Nigeria Limited, a Port Harcourt-based company, expressed readiness to support the association by providing economic empowerment to 100 women in Bayelsa.

The company plans to partner with AWAGBV to offer funds for small businesses, career skills development, and financial assistance to women affected by GBV.

