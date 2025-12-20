New Telegraph

December 20, 2025
Avon Medical Unveils N200m Enhanced ICU Facility

Avon Medical Practice has expanded its critical-care capacity with the launch of a fully enhanced Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The ₦200 million facility, located within its recently commissioned building extension, strengthens the hospital’s capability to manage high-acuity cases requiring advanced monitoring and specialised intervention.

This facility directly tackles medical tourism by bringing world-class healthcare to Nigeria. The unit operates 24/7 with a dedicated team comprising three intensive-care physicians, three critical-care nurses in rotation, three nursing assistants and on-call specialists, led by a Consultant Intensivist.

It is equipped to manage severe respiratory failure, post-operative complications, sepsis, cardiac emergencies, and multi-organ dysfunction. The upgraded ICU is equipped with mechanical ventilators with multimode capabilities, continuous vital-signs patient monitors, an infusion system featuring multiple in fusion pumps and syringe drivers, and a defibrillator with backup pads.

It also has an ECG machine, a blood warmer, specialist ICU beds with pressure-relieving air mattresses, a medical-grade air-filtration system, an effective patient-transport system, and a low-pressure bedding system for preventing bed sores.

Speaking on the development, Dr Akinbiyi Oke, CEO, Avon Medical Practice, stated: “The commencement of ICU operations at our No. 6 Building reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery.

“This ₦200 million investment in critical-care infrastructure demonstrates our resolve to bridge the gap in specialised health- care access.

“With this addition, we are better positioned to manage critical emergencies and complex medical cases promptly and pre- cisely, while reinforcing our commitment to ensur- ing Nigerians have access to world-class healthcare without the need to travel abroad.”

