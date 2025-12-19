Avon Medical Unveils ₦200m Enhanced ICU Facility

Avon Medical Practice has expanded its critical-care capacity with the launch of a fully enhanced Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The ₦200 million facility, located within its recently commissioned building extension, strengthens the hospital’s capability to manage high-acuity cases requiring advanced monitoring and specialised intervention.

This facility directly tackles medical tourism by bringing world-class healthcare to Nigeria.

The unit operates 24/7 with a dedicated team comprising three intensive-care physicians, three critical-care nurses in rotation, three nursing assistants and on-call specialists, led by a Consultant Intensivist.

It is equipped to manage severe respiratory failure, post-operative complications, sepsis, cardiac emergencies, and multi-organ dysfunction.

The upgraded ICU is equipped with mechanical ventilators with multi-mode capabilities, continuous vital-signs patient monitors, an infusion system featuring multiple infusion pumps and syringe drivers, a defibrillator with backup pads, an ECG machine, a blood warmer, specialist ICU beds with pressure-relieving air mattresses, a medical-grade air-filtration system, an effective patient-transport system, and a low-pressure bedding system for preventing bed sores.

Speaking on the development, Dr Akinbiyi Oke, CEO, Avon Medical Practice, stated: “The commencement of ICU operations at our No. 6 Building reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery.

This ₦200 million investment in critical-care infrastructure demonstrates our resolve to bridge the gap in specialised healthcare access.

With this addition, we are better positioned to manage critical emergencies and complex medical cases promptly and precisely, while reinforcing our commitment to ensuring Nigerians have access to world-class healthcare without the need to travel abroad.”

Dr Olubunmi Salako, Head, Clinical Services, added: “Our ICU team has completed extensive training in advanced life-support and critical-care protocols.

With this upgraded capacity, we are equipped to deliver evidence-based care using international best practices, ensuring that every patient receives continuous expert attention around the clock.”

The ICU is accessible 24/7 through the Accident & Emergency Department and supports both private-paying and insured patients.

Avon Medical Practice is a 50-bed multi-speciality healthcare provider, committed to providing a superior patient experience. Our state-of-the-art facilities, including a full-service hospital, multiple on-site clinics, a state-of-the-art dialysis centre, and a trusted pharmacy and laboratory, reflect our commitment to excellence.

Since inception, we have remained steadfast in our mission to provide affordable, world-class healthcare services. From primary care to specialised treatments and wellness initiatives, Avon Medical Practice is dedicated to improving lives across Africa and beyond.