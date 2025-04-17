Avon Medical: Making World-class Care Affordable, Accessible

Share

…as Sanwo-Olu, Health Ministry hail facility as model for Nigeria’s healthcare transformation

A new milestone was recorded in Nigeria’s healthcare sector on Monday with the commissioning of a 50-bed state-of-the-art specialty hospital by Avon Medical, a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings.

The facility, located in Lagos, is being hailed as a model for public-private partnership and a key step in reducing Nigeria’s dependency on medical tourism.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Mohammed Pate, represented by Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, the chief medical director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), described the hospital as “A beacon of possibility and a bold and clear vision” of how the private sector can drive innovation in the health sector.

“This facility represents a shift toward a more people-centered model of care — one that aligns with global standards while addressing local realities,” he said.

Pate noted that the new hospital, equipped with a modern CT scan, an intensive care unit, emergency services, and a fully functional operating theatre, reflects the federal government’s broader health reform strategy.

He stressed the importance of collaboration in achieving universal health coverage (UHC). “The challenges in our health system — from poor infrastructure to limited human resources — require an all-society approach.

Today’s launch is a shining example of what private sector investment can achieve when aligned with public sector vision,” he added.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who attended the event after rescheduling a state cabinet meeting, described the facility as a critical intervention in the delivery of healthcare to the average Nigerian.

“It might look simple, but this is a big deal. What Avon Medical has done here is impactful. Government alone cannot carry the healthcare burden. We need partners who are ready to make longterm, purpose-driven investments in the sector,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor challenged private sector players present to commit at least two per cent of their annual profits to healthcare, calling it a moral responsibility. “It’s not everything that should go into real estate or financial portfolios.

Health is wealth. Let’s invest in solutions that can save lives,” he said. Sanwo-Olu also listed several ongoing state-led health projects, including the construction of the largest paediatric and mental health hospitals in sub-Saharan Africa.

He reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to allocating eight to10 per cent of its annual budget to the health sector. In her speech, the Chairperson of Avon Medical, Dr. Awele Elumelu, reflected on the journey from a single worksite clinic in 2009 to what is now a multilocation healthcare network.

“Our mission has always been to make world-class healthcare affordable and accessible to all — not just for the privileged few,” she said. Dr. Elumelu emphasised the impact of Africa’s health gaps, noting that the continent carries over 20 per cent of the global disease burden but has access to just one per cent of healthcare resources.

These are not just numbers — they represent real people. This hospital will provide life-saving care for mothers, children, and families who deserve quality healthcare,” she said.

“We are not stopping here. This is a springboard for greater impact.” Avon Medical’s launch comes amid renewed calls for Nigeria to reduce its reliance on foreign healthcare systems.

According to government estimates, the country loses over $2 billion annually to medical tourism. “This is about health sovereignty,” said the representative of the Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

“The ability to treat our people at home is both a necessity and a national goal.” Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, commended the Lagos State Government for creating an enabling environment for such projects to thrive.

“Leadership is not just about talk. The governor’s presence here today, after returning from travel and adjusting his official schedule, says it all,”

* Elumelu noted. With this commissioning, stakeholders agreed that the work is far from over — but today, Nigeria took another step towards a more inclusive, resilient, and homegrown healthcare system. “Let this not be the last,” Sanwo-Olu concluded. “Let there be another commissioning tomorrow, and the next day, and the next.”

