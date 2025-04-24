Avoiding Dangers Of Fraudulent Ponzi Schemes

Share

Driven by the compelling urge for survival, more so within the dire straits of the persisting economic hardship ravaging the country, hundreds of thousands of ignorant, or better still, greedpropelled investors, have fallen deep into the well-woven web of get-rich-quick Ponzi scams.

From the infamous MMM of 2016 to the recent ones BilFinance and CBEX offers it has been a recurring haunting scenario of sorrows, tears and blood (apologies to the late Afrobeat music icon, Fela Anikulapo Kuti). Unfortunately, this has taken place despite a series of warnings given by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in addition to experts on financial transactions.

The pattern of the investment includes promises of mouth -watering returns on little input within a short time frame, active engagement on the victims’ ignorance with fascinating advertisements on how it rolls out.

That is while the predators prey on their hard-earned money but at the end of the day, when the scheme crashes – as they have always done – the investors are left holding the short end of the scheme.

Though some of the perpetrators have been identified and prosecuted many others have escaped the law and metamorphosed into new schemes with new names and features after relocating their digital operations to other lands.

The painful reality, however, is that Nigeria has over the past decade provided a fertile field for them to sow their seeds of pure criminality and greed. Urgent and sustainable steps have to be taken with regards to proactive measures to be taken to save the wealth and health of fellow Nigeria citizens.

To do so, a more critical appraisal of what they do has become a necessity. For instance, recent details have emerged on how promoters of the fraudulent Ponzi scheme, Crypto Bridge Exchange, aka CBEX, deceived not a few investors to put their money into the trading platform.

According to media reports CBEX, as a digital investment platform, offered investors a huge 100 per cent profit. That is after only 30 days of purported AI trading. Unfortunately, some 600,000 Nigerians reportedly invested in the scheme and lost a staggering sum of N1.3 trillion after it collapsed on April 14, 2025.

With the report by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) revealing back in 2022 that Nigerians lost as much as N911.45 billion to sundry Ponzi schemes for 23 years and MMM alone accounting for N18 billion out of that before its collapse in 2016 it means that we have not learnt lessons from the hands of history.

But how were the operators able to succeed at their scam? That is the million naira question.

The promoters of the platform operated under a company registered as ST Technologies International Limited, registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission on September 25, 2024, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering on January 16, 2025.

But how do we juxtapose this with the recent claim by Dele Oyewale, speaking for the EFCC claiming that the antigraft agency has been monitoring CBEX before its collapse?

What this shows is that it has been more reactive than proactive. Were it not so, it would not have registered the Ponzi scheme in the first instance. And it would have sent a series of warnings to the investors not to burn their fingers in the flames of greed all in the bid for comequick riches.

Going forward, there must be proactive measures firmly put in place to address the fratricidal factors that have worsened the gullibility of the investors. While the government has to play its statutory functions of providing for the welfare of the citizens, that would be possible under a clement climate of sustained security of lives and property.

It should therefore, do away with economic policies that foist hardship on an already pauperized populace. Of significance too, is for both the public and private sectors to do much more on financial literacy of the people.

They have to know what legitimate schemes to invest their money into. Beyond that the mass media, traditional and religious organisations and the Nongovernmental Organisations have to up the scale on morality when it comes to acquisition of money.

From parents and school teachers to preachers there should be the teaching of high moral standards. That is instead of the praise-singing of the socalled ‘yahoo’ boys whose source of overnight wealth is neither questioned nor put under public scrutiny.

As much as it is good to note that under Nigeria’s newly revised Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 Ponzi scheme operators face up to as many as 10 years in prison and N20 million fine for defrauding the unsuspecting investors, enforcement matters much.

Besides that, this is the time for the government to ease the economic hardship, beam brighter light on digital anonymity and the public to desist from the overt greed of wanting to reap a million fruits from only a seed sown.

