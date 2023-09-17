Avoid Unscriptural Cultural Practices, Cleric Urges Christians

President, Bearers of Light (BOL) Missions World Outreach, Pastor Sam Oyemade, has advised Christians to be cautious of not adopting traditional mode of prayer and worship in the bid to promote their cultural roots.

According to Oyemade, there are ways in which culture contradicts true Christian worship. In an interview ahead of the International Ministers Conference (IMC), seventh edition, scheduled for September 29 to 30, with the theme ‘Distincting the Nature of Christ as God and as Man’, Oyemade said the focus will be on leaders doing rightly.

BOL, he said, runs as a Bible School and not a church, having trained and graduated over a 1000 ministers and leaders across different church denominations. “Jesus warned; strike the shepherd and the sheep will scatter.

If the shepherds are in good shape, that is, doing what they are supposed to do, there are good chances that the sheep will follow suit,” he stated.

Oyemade recalled last year’s edition ‘Tradition vs Christ?’, saying; “The 6th BOL International Ministers Conference last year 2022 was wonderful. We have its video clips. It was a wonderful time because we were able to separate Christ from the traditions of men; admitting that we are all people born in a culture.