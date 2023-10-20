Avoid Social Vices That May Derail Your Journey In Life, Sanwo-Olu Tells Secondary Students

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has frowned at the use of illicit drugs and unwholesome fraternity among youths in recent times.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on an impromptu visit to some public schools in the Epe axis of the State.

According to a Statement issued by the State government on Friday, Mr Alli-Balogun advised the students on behalf of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, while on an unscheduled inspection of schools in the area.

He warned the students to reject cultism and face their education so they can become better students with a brighter future. He also encouraged them to concentrate on their studies so that they could excel and by extension become shining stars where society will look up to them.

He equally commended the school administrators and teachers for their dedication and encouraged them to put in their best for the sake of the students and the State Government.

Some of the schools visited by the Commissioner during the tour include the Lagos State Junior and Senior Model College Igbonla, Epe; Adesowon Junior and Senior Grammar School, Ilara, Epe and Saint Patrick Junior and Secondary Grammar School, Eredo.