Avoid Shortcuts in Life

Text: Proverbs 14:12; Proverbs 16:25 Proverbs 14:12. “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death”. Proverbs 16:25. “There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are ways of death”. Life is a process, stages and in phases. Avoid shortcuts in all your endeavors at all cost.

Short cuts are a means whereby you can get what you want in any way that is not acceptable. It is a about using a dubious way to achieve success. It is an illegal way of getting what you want. Short cut has a moment of enjoyment but lifetime regret. Taking a shortcut in the journey of life has enormous consequences than the present or immediate enjoyment.

According to the passages above, there is a way that seemed right to man but the end is the way of death. Shortcut always cut the life and destiny of people. Judas Iscariot wanted to use dubious means to become rich by collecting money from those that wanted to kidnap Jesus Christ but eventually he lost the money, his life, his ministry and his position among the disciples.

Gehazi took a shortcut and lost his ministry and became a leper. Sarah took a shortcut to get Abraham a child and this has resulted to generational problems. Don’t attempt shortcuts in your life else, you will face the consequences. Avoid a short cut in your Ministry. Don’t try to achieve what others achieve for several within a year. It takes years to build a Ministry.

Avoid a short cut in your marriage. It will do more harms than good. Students should avoid shortcuts to pass their examination. Avoid shortcuts in all areas of your life. Remain blessed in Jesus Name.

Prayer points:

1. I refuse to abandon God’s ways in Jesus Name.

2. I receive the grace to remain in the will of God.

3. I refuse to go through short cuts in life in Jesus Name.

4. I receive the grace to do the right thing, at the right place and st the right time in Jesus Name.