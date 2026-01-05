On Monday, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, warned the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, to avoid political matters in Rivers State.

Wike gave this warning after a news report linked Basiru to having warned Victor Giadom, the APC National Vice Chairman (South-South), not to treat Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, disrespectfully in an apparent attempt to gain favour with Wike.

The development followed the Minister’s recent “Thank you” visit to Gokana Local Government Area over the weekend.

In response, Wike urged Basiru and other politicians to refrain from taking any measures that would cause unrest in the state when speaking to the people of Oyigbo Local Government Area.

The Minister said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) were currently cooperating to secure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection in the general election of 2027.

He, however, warned against politicising funds intended for the state’s development and voiced his disapproval of what he saw as attempts by politicians to position themselves to profit from the N600 billion Rivers fund.

He said, “Let me warn those who came to Rivers State, because you have heard that we have N600 billion. You come here, you collect, and you open your mouth to talk anyhow.

“I say it here, take this message to your National Secretary, leave Rivers State alone. Go and ask those who have done it before. Don’t take our support for Mr President for granted. You have to be careful with the statements you make.

“Today, you are enjoying in Osun, you don’t know those who did the work. You are opening your mouth to talk about Rivers State. Anything you see, take it.

“Go and ask other people what has happened to them before. If your hand burns, it’s not me. This state is a no-go area. Take the one you have taken, stop making unnecessary comments.”