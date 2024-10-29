Avoid Negative Conduct, Olubadan Tells New Mogajis, Baales

Share

The Olubadan of Ibadanland Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin has warned the newly installed Mogajis and Baales against involving themselves in conducts capable of tarnishing their image.

The monarch gave the warning during the installation of nine Mogajis and five Baales in Ibadanland at the Olubadan Palace yesterday.

Those installed as Mogajis included Alhaji Mohammed Sawere asMogaji Ojo Sawere family, Oopo Yeosa); Isiaka Olagunju (SAN) as Mogaji Opere compound, Born photo, Isale Osi; Alhaji Dawodu Wasiu Adio as Mogaji Olukosi family, Isale Osi; Alfa Ganiyu Akeredolu as Mogaji Orowusi family, Kobomoje area; and Atere Wasiu Oriyomi as Mogaji Atere family, Inalende area.

The Olubadan had earlier installed Kazeem Akinro as Mogaji Akinro family Isale Alfa and Adewole Bakare as Mogaji Oluyege family, Oje Eleni.

Share

Please follow and like us: