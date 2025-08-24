Avoid Fraudsters, We’re Not Selling Employment Forms – Civil Service Commission

The Kano State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has warned the public against fraudsters circulating fake employment forms purportedly issued by the state government, stressing that no such activity is taking place.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Misbahu Aminu Yakasai, the Commission expressed concern over the spread of false information claiming that employment application forms were being sold to job seekers.

“The Commission wishes to inform the general public that at no time has it authorized the sale of any application forms for recruitment into the State Civil Service. This claim is entirely false and should be disregarded in its entirety,” the statement read.

Yakasai urged members of the public to rely only on official government platforms for credible updates on recruitment and other Commission activities, emphasizing that all announcements will be released exclusively through appropriate channels.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and due process in all recruitment exercises, warning that anyone caught defrauding the public under the Commission’s name will be prosecuted according to the law.

“The Commission therefore advises the public to remain vigilant and avoid dealing with fraudsters. For credible and official information, citizens are encouraged to follow government-approved communication platforms or visit the Kano State Civil Service Commission office at the Audu Bako Secretariat, Kano,” the statement added.