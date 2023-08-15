Avoid Eye Service, Be People Of Integrity, Adeleke Tells Commissioners, SAs

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged members of his cabinet on the need to always avoid hero worshiping and eye service, but to be men and women of true integrity and honesty.

Adeleke gave the charge at a 3-day leadership training for cabinet members in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

He described his cabinet as the sacrificial lamb for the greatness of the state, through personal sacrifice, diligent hard work and innovative governance..

The Governor said he will rate each cabinet member on their innovation, team work, prudence, personal discipline, comportment, loyalty to the Imole project and service delivery.

He reminded the cabinet members that their Memorandum for council meeting must be prepared in close partnership with their permanent secretaries and must be well guided by their accounting officers.

Governor Adeleke maintained that the state economic situation demands deliberate action on inadequate infrastructure in the state, while speaking with the cabinet.

Some of the cabinet members at the training including, Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Barr Hashim Abioye and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Reverend Bunmi Jenyo described the leadership training as key to assist them for optimal performance.

Abioye and Reverend Jenyo assured that they are ready for collaboration and team work for the development of the state.