June 2, 2023
Avoid Criminal Tendencies, Oyo Cp Warns Road Transport Workers

The Oyo state Police Commissioner, Mr. Adebowale Williams, yesterday cautioned all road transport workers in the state against getting involved in any criminal activities or brigandage that could make them to incur the wrath of the law.

The CP who specifically directed anybody with arms and ammunition to go and submit it with the Police, gave the warning at the Town Hall organized by the government, held at the House of Chiefs, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

In attendance were several stakeholders in the security circle including the Army, the Civil Defence, the Amotekun Corps, FRSC, members of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), among others.

The directive followed the dissolution and sack of the Chairman of the Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, (aka Auxiliary) and the civil disturbance that trailed it leading to the raid of his hotel and residence where charms.

