Aviation Workers’ Week: Ministry Hails Staff For Dedication, Professionalism

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has commended its staff for their dedication and professionalism, describing them as intelligent, mature and respectful.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Yakubu Adam Kofarmata, made the commendation in a statement forwarded to journalists in Abuja late Wednesday night by Margaret Oyinboade, Acting Head, Press and Public Affairs.

This was even as the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), in collaboration with the ministry, on Tuesday, March 11, 2026, celebrated the 12th edition of the Aviation Workers’ Week and Awards Night with the theme: “Synergy for Safety and Productivity: Management-Labour Collaboration.”

According to the statement, the Permanent Secretary, while speaking at the event, urged staff to continue working together in unity to move the aviation industry forward.

Dr. Kofarmata also advised staff to shun rumours while carrying out their responsibilities, noting that professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness remain critical to sustaining progress in the aviation sector.

Also speaking, the Director of Human Resources Management, Mr. Ejike Usibe, stated that smooth operations within the ministry are largely due to the cordial relationship between management and the union.

He emphasised that the aviation industry continues to thrive because the necessary structures and cooperation are in place. He further encouraged the union to maintain openness, sincerity and inclusiveness in its activities for the benefit of all members.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council, Comrade Hector Nnadi, appreciated participants for attending the event.

He noted that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, has consistently demonstrated commitment to strengthening collaboration with aviation unions through open communication and fair engagement with stakeholders.

Comrade Nnadi therefore encouraged staff to reciprocate the minister’s commitment by supporting initiatives that promote growth and stability in the aviation industry. He further urged stakeholders to work collectively towards building a safer, more productive and sustainable aviation sector.

He also acknowledged the leadership and contributions of the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kofarmata, describing him as a leader who demonstrated the human side of authority during his short period of service in the ministry.

A panel discussion held during the event focused on the theme of the celebration, emphasising the importance of continuous dialogue, safety consciousness and strong collaboration between management and labour unions.

The panelists stressed that staff should see themselves as key stakeholders in the aviation industry and work collectively to achieve shared goals.

They noted that mutual respect, transparency and interactive engagement between management and unions are essential for building synergy, which serves as a catalyst for improved productivity and sustainable development in the aviation sector.