Aviation Workers To Down Tools Over Nama Unimplemented Salary Adjustment

Management and the entire workers, be it contract staff and bona fide career public servants on the nominal roll of staff with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, have been put on notice of an impending total strike proposed to begin in seven days.

According to a statement jointly signed by all four workers’ unions in the nation’s aviation sector, a seven-day notice of ultimatum has already been issued and served by all the unions’ branches, and their national unions have adopted the notice of ultimatum.

The workers’ unions’ statement reiterated that the seven-day notice of withdrawal of services started to count from Thursday, the 31st day of July 2025. They further cautioned that, “If by the next seven days, situations remain the same, all workers in NAMA shall commence a withdrawal of their services nationwide.”

Also, the unions added a caveat, “Every user of the services provided by NAMA and the general public is therefore advised to take strong note of this information.”

The unions concerned who signed the statement were the scribes of, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), comrade Frances Akinjole, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Ocheme Aba, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade AbulRazaq Seidu, and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Comrade Alo Lawrence.

The workers have, for the past eight months, exercised a waiting attitude for NAMA’s management to execute the negotiated and mutually agreed-upon improvement in the workers’ remuneration.

The unions also disclosed that through their various professional associations, they have expressed in writing their frustrations due to the non-implementation of the salary adjustments agreement.

The unions in their joint media statement expressed the opinion that “the salary adjustments agreement has been lying fallow and gathering dust on the tables of approving authorities; and recognising that notice of ultimatum has already been issued and served by our branches, which our national unions have adopted”.

Hence, the situation, by the unions’ estimation, is very ripe for the issuance of an ultimatum notice as a precursor to a total withdrawal of service.

Moreover, the present government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, FRN, approved the implementation of a new national minimum wage for workers, and the unions’ leadership seems at a loss for the rationale for the non-implementation of the salary adjustments agreement.

It is hoped that good conscience, patriotism, and respect for agreements reached in conformity with stipulated workers’ remunerations and allowances shall be honoured by those holding forth for government and avert the global smear and ridicule the nation would be subjected to, in the event that both local and international air travel is disrupted.